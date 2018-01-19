Students unharmed after Dayton Public School bus crash

(WDTN Photo/Darren King)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton Public School bus was involved in a crash Friday morning.

A car involved in a crash with a DPS bus near James H McGee Blvd and Howell Ave (Photo: Darren King)

Police say the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of James H. McGee Boulevard and Howell Avenue.

Authorities say the driver of the bus was at fault after turning too wide, causing a car to hit the bus.

There were seven students on the bus at the time of the crash. The students and the bus driver were unharmed.

Authorities didn’t release which school the students were going to, or any ages of the students.

A passenger in the car was hurt and taken to Miami Valley Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

A car involved in a crash with a DPS bus near James H McGee Blvd and Howell Ave (Photo: Kelley King)

Dayton Public Schools sent another bus to transfer the students and take them to school.

The crash remains under investigation.

