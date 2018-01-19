Students unharmed after Dayton Public School bus crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton Public School bus was involved in a crash Friday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of James H. McGee Boulevard and Howell Avenue.

Authorities say the driver of the bus was at fault after turning too wide, causing a car to hit the bus.

There were seven students on the bus at the time of the crash. The students and the bus driver were unharmed.

Authorities didn’t release which school the students were going to, or any ages of the students.

A passenger in the car was hurt and taken to Miami Valley Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Dayton Public Schools sent another bus to transfer the students and take them to school.

The crash remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.