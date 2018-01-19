What’s next for Good Samaritan property? Developers weigh options

DAYTON, Ohio (WDNT) – Following the announced closing of Good Samaritan Hospital here developers are now tasked with filling a void in Northwest Dayton.

Premier Health announced Wednesday it was consolidating its resources and closing the 86-year mainstay. CEO Mary Boosalis the hospital will operate normally until the end of 2018, then the company will make the site “shovel-ready” for whatever comes next.

READ MORE: Good Samaritan Hospital to be demolished after year-end closure

Premier Health is enlisting help from CityWide Development and Planning NEXT to devise a plan for the property where the hospital currently stands.

CityWide Development President Brian Heitkamp said, “I think what we have to do is look forward and be there for the residents and the community and come out with the best plan that’s going to make high impacts for that area of town.”

Heitkamp said he couldn’t speculate about what kind of development will replace the hospital, but hopes to continue the momentum already created in the neighborhoods surrounding Good Samaritan.

“You have some assets that were just put into place within the last several years that I think are some building blocks for the future,” Heitkamp said.

CityWide Development has been working to revitalize the neighborhoods in Northwest Dayton since 2003 when it formed the Phoenix Project. The city of Dayton and Good Samaritan Hospital have both been integrally involved with cleaning up blight, improving housing and infrastructure and adding community policing.

Over the course of the Phoenix Project, Good Samaritan invested more than $10 million to various initiatives, helping create parks, relocate a community school and attract a new library.

Though Heitkamp said Premier Health pledges to help re-purpose the hospital lots, it’s unclear how much and how long the company will continuing contributing to the Phoenix Project.

Until developers can get a full picture of its funding sources, and weigh neighbors’ input, Heitkamp said it’s too early to venture a guess about what will sit on the property several years from now.

CityWide Development plans to hold public input meetings in the coming months.