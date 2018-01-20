Businesses concerned about economic impact of shutdown

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – The federal government shutdown means uncertainty for many people at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base about when they will be returning to work.

Signs of the government shutdown became visible Saturday in the Miami Valley. The National Museum of the United States Air Force closed at noon, and its gates are staying shut until Congress reaches a deal, according to officials.

“I can’t understand why the Congress that has been elected to represent us is holding us hostage over illegal immigrants,” said Keith Luce, who was visiting the museum Saturday morning with his grandson.

Workers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are now waiting for the shutdown to end.

Air Force veteran Tom Stahl has several friends there.

“It’s going to affect some of them,” he said. “But I don’t know; it’s just a crazy situation. I don’t see how it should happen.”

Stahl and others we spoke with said they’re nervous about how the shutdown will affect the local economy.

At Giovanni’s restaurant in downtown Fairborn, 60 to 70 percent of the lunch crowd comes from the base, according to bar manager Karl Henry. He remembers the previous shutdown in 2013.

“The last one, 2013, was really slow, and it took a couple of weeks to get going again,” he said. “This one, if it lasts a couple of weeks, we’ll slow down for sure.”

Some people we spoke with said they’re not sure how long they expect the shutdown to last. For now, people like Henry say they want Congress to work out a deal as quickly as possible.

“We don’t want to shut down,” Henry said. “We can’t shut down. We got to take whatever we can.”

2 NEWS has reached out to a spokesperson at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to get more clarification about which employees are considered essential and non-essential personnel, as well as which operations may not be running during the shutdown. We’re still waiting to hear back.