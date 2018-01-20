Firefighters combat large blaze, molten metal at Middletown steel mill

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — Crews responded to AK Steel in Middletown for a fire around 8 a.m., the Deputy Fire Chief confirms.

Officials say a steel ladle failed, igniting the blaze and spreading molten steel.

A total of four fire departments worked together to fight the flames. Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Spaulding says crews had to be cautious, because hitting molten steel with water can cause the metal to pop.

The City of Middletown said the fire was out around 12 p.m. Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Spaulding says this type of incident is not common, but has happened before.