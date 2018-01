DAYTON (WDTN) – Josh Cunningham scored a career-high 32 points and recorded a double-double with 12 rebounds, but the University of Dayton Flyers came up short against Rhode Island 88-74 in front of a sold-out crowd at UD Arena.

Dayton drops to 9-10 overall and 3-4 in the Atlantic 10, while Rhode Island improves to 15-3 and 7-0 in the A-10.