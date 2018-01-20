Looking back: One year after the election of President Donald J. Trump

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — It has been exactly one year since Donald J. Trump was elected the 45th president of the United States.

Here are some of the top stories from over the past 365 days:

Addiction in America

President Trump declared the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency in late October. Ohio is one of the states hit hardest by the crisis. Drug overdoses of all kinds kill an estimated 142 Americans every day.

Tensions with North Korea

President Trump is in Asia this week and just had to cancel a trip to the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea. The president has issued increasingly dire threats to answer any hostile North Korean action with “fire and fury.”

Charlottesville

The president’s response to the deadly, race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville was heavily criticized, as he blamed “both sides” for the violence. In the following weeks, national debate roared over whether or not to remove statues of Confederate leaders.

Natural disasters

Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma hit Gulf states in August and September. The president made several visits to the storm-wracked South to assess the damage and meet with those effected by the storm.

Responding to tragedy

Since President Trump took office, there have been two mass shootings (Las Vegasand Texas) and a terror attack in the United States.

Rolling back regulations

Republican lawmakers had success undoing regulations passed near the end of President Barack Obama’s second term. The Trump administration withdrew or delayed 860 proposed regulations in its first five months.

Repealing Obamacare

The president signed an executive order in October to make lower-premium plans more widely available. The Republicans’ latest effort to repeal Obamacare has been abandoned for now.

Staffing changes

A number of high-profile dismissals and resignations made headlines over the past year. Among those employees of the Trump White House are Sean Spicer, Steve Bannon, Sebastian Gorka, Anthony Scaramucci, Reince Priebus, James Comey, and Michael Flynn.

The Russia investigation

Special counsel Robert Mueller is leading an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The first charges in the investigation were filed last Monday, Oct. 30 against former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and former adviser George Papadopoulos.

POTUS Tweets

The president’s Tweets about the NFL, Puerto Rico, late-night TV, and scores of other topics have been praised, shared, criticized, talked about, and analyzed online and in the media. As of Tuesday, he now has double the characters to speak his mind.

Immigration

Trump has taken executive action to limit legal immigration, but a proposed congressional overhaul of the visa system has gone nowhere.

Associated Press and NBC News reports contributed to this story.