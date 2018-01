DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are on the scene of a reported shooting on Salem Avenue.

Crews were called to Lev’s Pawn Shop on Salem Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday on reports of shots fired.

Salem Avenue is closed between Klepinger Road and Fairport Avenue while the scene is being processed.

We are working to learn more information and will provide updates when details become available.