Raiders suffer first conference loss in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wi – The Wright State men’s basketball team had its eight-game winning streak broken as they fell at Milwaukee 66-61 Saturday night.

Three Raider freshmen led the way as Loudon Love had 16 points and seven rebounds, Everett Winchester had 13 points and seven boards and Jaylon Hall finished with nine points. Wright State is now 15-6, 7-1 and in a tie for first place with Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League.

GAME SUMMARY

First Half Highlights

The Panthers took a halftime lead of 37-30 as Loudon Love the Raiders with eight points but his time was limited due to foul trouble.

Hall added seven points while Winchester grabbed four rebounds,

Milwaukee shot 52% from the field and outrebounded WSU 17-12, limiting Love to just one board.

The Raiders scored one field goal in the last 5:38 while the Panthers did not score in the final 3:47.

Second Half Highlights

The Raiders closed the gap to one on a Parker Ernsthausen three and followed it with a rebound basket from Love at 9:52.

Wright State shot 38.7% (24-62) from the field, 28.6% (6-21) from three and 77.8% (7-9) from the line.

UWM shot 46.9% (23-49) from the field, 53.8% (7-13) from three and 81.3% (13-16) from the line.

Brock Stull had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers

Each team had 32 rebounds in the game.

The lead changed 11 times.

FACTS AND FIGURES

The Raiders’ bench outscored the Panthers 22-8.

Wright State forced 17 turnovers and scored 21 points from them.

POST-GAME REACTION

“The difference in the game was the first half and our intensity. We let them get confidence and when you are playing on the road, no matter where, that will hurt you. I am proud of the team how they were able to come back to take the lead.”

–WSU head coach Scott Nagy

NEXT UP

The Raiders come home to host Detroit Mercy Friday at 7 pm and Oakland Sunday at 2 pm.

The Titans are 6-15, 2-6 after losing to Oakland at home Saturday 92-86. Detroit Mercy has a 1-6 record on the road.