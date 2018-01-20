Relief from the arctic air this weekend

By Published: Updated:

 

Finally temperatures will be slightly above average for this time of the year and we will get a break from the arctic blast.  Normal high is 35.  Milder temperatures are expected through Monday.  That will help to melt the snow across the Miami Valley.  Southerly winds will help push the warmer air into the area throughout the weekend.  Light rain will be possible starting later tonight.

TODAY:   Some morning sun, then increasing clouds, breezy and cool.  High 42

TONIGHT:  Cloudy with light rain developing.  Low 36

SUNDAY: Periods of light rain.  Cloudy. High 47

Even though temperatures will moderate this weekend, rain is in the forecast for Sunday and Monday.  Later on Monday a cold front will bring back colder air to the region and the rain will change over to light snow by Monday night.

 

