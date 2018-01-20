Women’s March set for Saturday afternoon in Downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Women’s March is set to take place Saturday afternoon.

The rally kicks off at 2 p.m. at Courthouse Square in Downtown Dayton.

The rally is designed to engage and empower all people to support women’s rights, human rights, civil rights, disability rights, LGBTQIA rights, workers rights, immigrant rights, reproductive rights, Indigenous people’s rights and social and environmental justice.

Dayton will unite along with other cities throughout the U.S. and the world to hold a Women’s March to reaffirm building a positive and just future for all, and to celebrate the spirit of resistance efforts over the past year that began with the historic Women’s March in January 2017.

In addition to local marches across the country on January 20 & January 21, there will be a national march held on January 21 in Las Vegas.