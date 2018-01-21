Government shutdown could delay your tax refund

NBC4 Staff Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The government shutdown is already impacting place here in Ohio including the national museum of the u-s air force in Dayton.

The shutdown could also impact the tax refunds.

“Refunds will be affected if the shutdown lingers for any significant period of time,” said Carla Gwinn who’s the general manager Liberty Tax.

The opening of tax season for the IRS is January 29, but because of the government shutdown they the agency will have to continue to work on a limited or intermittent basis.

“Anyone that’s relying on their refund now may be experiencing deeper delays if the government doesn’t reopen,” said Gwinn.

During the shutdown the IRS will not conduct these functions:

Service center processing after the point of batching (i.e. processing paper tax returns)
Issue refunds
Processing non-disaster relief transcripts, income verification express service/return and income verification services
Process 1040x amended returns
All audit functions, examinations of returns and processing of non-electronic tax returns that do not include remittances
Non-automated collections
Legal counsel
Tax payer services such as responding to taxpayer questions (call sites)

Some IRS functions are automated. That means you can electronically file your return during the shutdown.

Gwinn said there is something you still have to do during the shutdown.

“If you do have tax obligations where you’re making estimated tax payments, employment tax deposits those are still required.”

Those functions can be made online.
The IRS added if the shutdown extends for more than five business days they will revisit and possibly change their functions.

The government shutdown also impacts all active duty troops, the FBI, and TSA screeners.

None of them will be getting paid as long as this shutdown continues.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s