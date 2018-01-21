Mild temperatures and patchy light rain today

By Published:

Mild temperatures will continue through Monday.  We should lose most of our snow cover today.  Expect to see a lot of clouds around and spotty areas of light rain and drizzle.  The next storm system will push through our area on Monday and bring widespread showers and gusty winds, especially in the afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, periods of light rain and drizzle. High 47

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few spotty showers. Low 44

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain likely. Warm and windy. High 53

As temperatures drop behind the cold front expect to see some snow showers late Monday night and Tuesday.

