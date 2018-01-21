Ohio Dems see hope, challenge in crowded governor primary

Published:
Montgomery County Board of Elections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The outcome of Ohio’s historic five-way Democratic primary for governor is anyone’s guess.

The strongest positioned contenders – former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray and former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich – look at voters’ many choices and take nothing for granted.

Longer shot candidates, like state Sen. Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN’-ee) and former state lawmaker Connie Pillich, find hope in the math and geography of a crowded field.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill has an earlier surprise victory in his pocket and a name with ballot appeal.

Roughly 1 million votes will be up for grabs in the Democratic contest coming in May. That means between 250,000 and 350,000 votes could carry the winner into the fall contest to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik), who’s term-limited.

