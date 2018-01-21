Portman, Brown react to government shutdown

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Republicans and Democrats are playing the blame game about the shutdown.

It’s uncertain time right now for workers at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and for people traveling to the visit the Air Force Museum–which has been closed since noon Saturday.

A spokesperson with Wright Patterson Air Force Base tells me employees are being asked to report to work Monday, but’s unclear how many employees may be sent home.

When the government shutdown in 2013, thousands of employees at Wright Patt were temporarily furloughed. A spokesperson for the base says on Monday morning officials will access the situation and then determine which employees are exempt from the shutdown and which ones aren’t.

Both Ohio senators are blaming the other party for the shutdown. Senator Rob Portman and some republicans are asking Congress to pass a temporary spending bill to open the government back up, but Democrats like Senator Sherrod Brown say passing a long-term spending bill makes more sense.

“You just can’t do this a month at a time,” Senator Brown said. “We’re saying to Republican leadership give us a long-term budget. We’ll debate that and fix that, but open the government in the mean time and let us move forward that way.”

“When we’ve [shutdown] it hasn’t helped anybody,” Portman said. “It doesn’t help us as tax payers because we end up coming back and paying people and inefficiencies of it create even more costs.”