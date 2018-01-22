2 people inside vehicle in rollover crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were in a vehicle that rolled off of the road Monday afternoon.

The call came in around 3:45 p.m. Monday afternoon and police said the driver was exiting the ramp off of Ohio Rt. 4 to Harshman Road when the vehicle rolled over.

Official say there were two people in the car at the time and they do not know the details of their conditions. The one car was the only vehicle involved in this crash.

