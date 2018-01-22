2 people taken to hospital after truck hits train trestle

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were taken to the hospital after emergency crews were called to a scene in Dayton where a pickup truck crashed into a train trestle.

Officials say the incident happened just before 4:00 p.m. Monday and where the pickup truck was traveling on Livingston Avenue and the driver lost control and hit the railroad trestle.

There is no word on the condition of the two people inside the vehicle.

