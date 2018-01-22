3 people out at USA Gymnastics board

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Three key members of the board that oversees USA Gymnastics have resigned.

The Indianapolis-based group trains Olympians, including many who said they were sexually assaulted by a team doctor, Larry Nassar.

The resignations of chairman Paul Parilla, vice chairman Jay Binder and treasurer Bitsy Kelley were announced Monday while Nassar victims spoke for a fifth day at a Michigan court hearing.

USA Gymnastics President Kerry Perry says the resignations “will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change.”

Former President Steve Penny quit last March after critics said the organization failed to protect gymnasts from abusive coaches and Nassar.