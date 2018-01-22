Barn destroyed by fire in Preble County

By Published:
A barn is seen engulfed in flames on Aukerman Creek Road in Camden (Photo: Justin Newkirk)

CAMDEN, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire destroyed a barn in Preble County early Monday morning.

Fire crews from several communities responded to reports of a fire at a barn in the 2400 block of Aukerman Creek Road, near Quaker Trace Road in Camden around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

When crews arrived, they found the barn engulfed in flames.

The barn was destroyed. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s