Barn destroyed by fire in Preble County

CAMDEN, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire destroyed a barn in Preble County early Monday morning.

Fire crews from several communities responded to reports of a fire at a barn in the 2400 block of Aukerman Creek Road, near Quaker Trace Road in Camden around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

When crews arrived, they found the barn engulfed in flames.

The barn was destroyed. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

