Boil water advisory issued for Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami County Sanitary Engineering Department has issued a boil order advisory for several Troy neighborhoods along South Peters Road and South County Road 25a due to a valve error.

The following subdivisions are included in the alert:

Creekwood

Stone Circle

Merrimont

Broken Woods Village

Cedar Ridge

Home Acres

Swailes Road (East of Peters Rd.)

Meadowview

Both businesses and residents are asked to boil the water (for not less than 2 minutes) or use bottled water for drinking, cooking or human consumption. The Boil Advisory will be in effect for at least 24-48 hours. Water line pressure has been restored. Water samples are being tested for purity.

2NEWS will alert you once the advisory has been lifted.