Cleanup underway after major silo collapse spills tons of corn

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Clean up crews are expected to work for days to clean up nearly 10,000 tons of corn that spilled after a silo collapsed.

Residents who live in the area said they couldn’t believe what they were seeing, when they got a chance to look at the mess.

“Please bring your goats to New Carlise right now because we have corn. We have corn coming out of the wazoo,” resident Bernie Palmatier joked.

The collapse happened just after 11:30 Sunday night. Palmatier said he and he wife were driving home when they came across the mess.

“It was about 12:30 at night and we saw the lights flashing because they had just gotten their first emergency vehicles out there so we pull up and they stopped and we saw all the corn,” he said. “If we’d been 15 minutes earlier, we would have been buried under out there in that corn. It would be us out there.”

The owners of the silo, Miami Valley Feed & Grain are responsible for the clean-up. New Carlisle Fire Chief Steve Trusty said the clean up will take days, possible even a week.

The spill took down power lines and poles, knocking out electricity to surrounding homes. Sonny Magsaysay lives just down the street. He said he heard a loud boom.

“We were home watching TV and the power cut out. And then you heard a rumbling sound. Sounded like distant thunder,” Magsaysay said. “Wasn’t sure what it was, looked outside. Have no idea really what happened last night.”

The corn spilled across State Route 571. The road is now closed until crews can get the mess cleaned up.

“The geese and the ducks will love it. They’re going to be well fed, this year,” Magsaysay joked.

Residents gathered at Smith Park across the street from the incident, cell phones and cameras in hand – documenting a scene many say they never thought they’d see.

“Pretty shocking,” resident Joshua Lum said. “It’s a lot of corn on the road. Heard it was over a million dollars worth of product so quite a shock to the owners of the facility, I bet.”

Another resident, John Roby added: “The aerial photos, you can’t tell how tall it is. It doesn’t look that tall from the air. It’s got to be at least 40 or 50 feet… It’s been sitting there my whole life. I just had to come see it for myself.”