Crash slows traffic on busy Beavercreek highway

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A two-vehicle crash slowed the morning commute for drivers on a highway in Beavercreek.

The crash happened on 675 northbound near the U.S. 35 overpass.

The left and center lanes of 675 northbound were closed due to the crash, leaving only one lane getting by. The scene of the crash was clear by 8:30 a.m. Monday, allowing traffic to being moving more smoothly.

Traffic in the northbound lanes of 675 was backed up several exits.

2 NEWS is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was hurt.

