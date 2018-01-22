Vacant house in Dayton destroyed by fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire officials say a vacant house in Dayton was destroyed by fire Monday morning.

Crews responded to a fire call in the 800 block of Xenia Avenue, near Steve Whalen Boulevard, just after 9 a.m. Monday.

When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a two-story wood-frame house.

Fire officials say the house was vacant.

According to fire officials, the house is a total loss, with damages estimated between $5,000 to $10,000.

Fire investigators were called to the scene to determine a cause of the fire.

2 NEWS will provide updates as the story develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.