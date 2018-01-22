Vacant house in Dayton destroyed by fire

Crews battle a vacant house fire on Xenia Ave. in Dayton (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire officials say a vacant house in Dayton was destroyed by fire Monday morning.

Crews responded to a fire call in the 800 block of Xenia Avenue, near Steve Whalen Boulevard, just after 9 a.m. Monday.

When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a two-story wood-frame house.

Fire officials say the house was vacant.

According to fire officials, the house is a total loss, with damages estimated between $5,000 to $10,000.

Fire investigators were called to the scene to determine a cause of the fire.

