DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Do you love animals and Chipotle?

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is hosting a fundraiser in all the Dayton-area Chipotle locations Thursday, January 25.

You can stop by one of these locations for lunch or dinner and 50 percent of the fundraising sales will go towards the group.

To make a donation, just tell the cashier you are supporting the Human Society of Greater Dayton.

