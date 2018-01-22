Large grain silo collapses in New Carlisle

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities in New Carlisle are trying to figure out what caused a large grain silo to collapse.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the Miami Valley Feed and Grain Company in the 800 block of W. Jefferson St. (S.R. 571), near Garfield St.

The New Carlisle fire chief says the grainery collapsed, spilling nearly 10,000 tons of corn onto S.R. 571.

The impact caused a nearby building to collapse, another to partially collapse and several power lines and poles to fall down.

Authorities say they’re not sure what caused the collapse. They’re working to learn if anyone was hurt when the grainery fell.

“We’re working with the owners of the company already,” New Carlisle Fire Chief Steve Trusty said.. “They’re 100% sure they did not have any employees on site.”

“The concern is, right now, once we can get in and look to make sure we had no vehicles traveling on the road at that time that the grainery fell.”

Power was knocked out immediately following the collapse. Crews were able to restore service a short time later.

New Carlisle Grain Silo Collapse View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Authorities investigate a grain silo collapse in New Carlisle (Photo: Bear Everett) Authorities investigate a grain silo collapse in New Carlisle (Photo: Bear Everett) Authorities investigate a grain silo collapse in New Carlisle (Photo: Bear Everett) Authorities investigate a grain silo collapse in New Carlisle (Photo: Bear Everett) Authorities investigate a grain silo collapse in New Carlisle (Photo: Bear Everett) Authorities investigate a grain silo collapse in New Carlisle (Photo: Bear Everett)

Authorities say they’ll be on scene into Monday afternoon. They’re warning drivers to avoid the area.

“Having a road closed that’s a main road for our city is going to be impactful,” New Carlisle Mayor Ethan Reynolds said. “But, we’re definitely going to work to get it cleared in the upcoming future.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office will join the investigation Monday morning.

2 NEWS will continue to follow this developing story and provide details as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.