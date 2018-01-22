Ohio man accused of plotting US attacks sentenced to 22 years in prison

This undated photo provided by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office shows Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud. Mohamud is due in court on charges of supporting terrorism and money laundering over the past year and a half. A prosecutor's motion to set a $2.5 million bond for Mohamud alleges he provided material support or resources or electronic devices to people engaged in Middle East terrorism and traveled there. (AP Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving training in Syria was sentenced to 22 years in prison Monday after a short delay.

Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud appeared in federal court in Columbus on Monday.

Court documents unsealed last year show Mohamud pleaded guilty more than two years ago to terrorism charges.

Government prosecutors wanted the judge to impose a 23-year sentence. They say Mohamud tried to cover up dangerous terrorist activity.

Mohamud’s attorney, Sam Shamansky, argued a lengthy prison term isn’t necessary.

Shamansky says the 26-year-old Mohamud recruited others when he returned home before recognizing “the immoral and illegal nature of terrorist ideology.”

Judge Michael Watson on Friday delayed Mohamud’s sentencing until Monday without explanation.

