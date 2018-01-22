Organ donations from overdose victims goes up

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There’s been a jump in the number of organ transplants coming from donors who have fatally overdosed, according to Stephanie Burianek of Life Connection of Ohio.

“Yes, we have seen an increase,” Burianek said. “In 2017, Life Connection of Ohio we had 20 overdose cases that resulted in the gift of life. But that helped 51 lives. 51 lives were saved because of that.”

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Officer recorded more than 500 opiate overdose deaths, last year. Sheriff Phil Plummer blamed the rise on drug cartels and a lack of access to treatment.

Burianek said although overdose deaths continue to be a stain on the community, those who choose to donate their organs are making a difference.

“Yes, it was a horrible death but they’re able to give the gift of life to someone else and make a huge difference,” she said. “And it’s healing for their families knowing that they were able to able to do so good for someone else who was waiting for that second chance.”

She said there continues to be a need for organ and tissue donors. Nearly three thousand people in Ohio are currently awaiting organ transplants.

“If they receive an organ from someone who died of an overdose, they’re not going to get a bad organ,” Burianek said.

“They’re flushed, they’re cleaned. That’s just something big that we want people to know is that the risk of transmission is so low that there’s more of a risk of someone dying on the waiting list than receiving any transmission of a disease from an organ.”

For more information on becoming a donor, you can visit Life Connection of Ohio’s website.