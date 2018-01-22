Organ donations from overdose victims goes up

By Published:
This undated photo provided by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners Office shows fentanyl pills. Authorities say they've arrested Ryan Gaston, a man in a Cleveland suburb after seizing more than 900 fentanyl pills marked liked tablets of the less-potent opiate oxycodone. The Cuyahoga County medical examiner said that lookalike pills were likely to blame for some of the county's 19 fentanyl-related overdose deaths in January 2016. (Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners Office via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There’s been a jump in the number of organ transplants coming from donors who have fatally overdosed, according to Stephanie Burianek of Life Connection of Ohio.

“Yes, we have seen an increase,” Burianek said. “In 2017, Life Connection of Ohio we had 20 overdose cases that resulted in the gift of life. But that helped 51 lives. 51 lives were saved because of that.”

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Officer recorded more than 500 opiate overdose deaths, last year. Sheriff Phil Plummer blamed the rise on drug cartels and a lack of access to treatment.

Burianek said although overdose deaths continue to be a stain on the community, those who choose to donate their organs are making a difference.

“Yes, it was a horrible death but they’re able to give the gift of life to someone else and make a huge difference,” she said. “And it’s healing for their families knowing that they were able to able to do so good for someone else who was waiting for that second chance.”

She said there continues to be a need for organ and tissue donors. Nearly three thousand people in Ohio are currently awaiting organ transplants.

“If they receive an organ from someone who died of an overdose, they’re not going to get a bad organ,” Burianek said.

“They’re flushed, they’re cleaned. That’s just something big that we want people to know is that the risk of transmission is so low that there’s more of a risk of someone dying on the waiting list than receiving any transmission of a disease from an organ.”

For more information on becoming a donor, you can visit Life Connection of Ohio’s website.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s