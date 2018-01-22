Police look armed robbery suspect in Dayton

By Published:
Police investigate an armed robbery at the Circle K on Shroyer Road (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store in Dayton early Monday morning.

Authorities say a man walked into the Circle K in the 700 block of Shroyer Road, near Patterson Road just after 2 a.m. Monday.

The man showed a weapon and demanded money.

Authorities describe the suspect as a black man wearing a gray hoodie and black jacket.

The suspect ran away a short time later.

Authorities haven’t said if the suspect got away with anything.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call Dayton Police or Crimestoppers at 222-7867 (STOP).

