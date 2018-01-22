Police: Shooting in Xenia motivated by revenge

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say a shooting Sunday night in Xenia was motivated by revenge.

Authorities found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Pocahontas Street, near S. Detroit Street.

The shooting victim was taken to Kettering Medical Center, where he is considered stable.

Police say the shooting was the result of a “revenge fight.” Authorities also say the victim was set up to be at the location.

The suspect is a 15-year-old boy from Xenia. He is in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center in Greene County.

Authorities are not releasing the suspect’s name because he has not been formally charged.

