RTA, ATU to resume negotiations Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The RTA confirms it will resume negotiations with the Amalgamated Transit Union.

An RTA spokesperson says CEO Mark Donaghy confirmed the two sides would continue negotiations Tuesday.

It will mark the first time the RTA has negotiated with the ATU since Gerald Duncan took over as president of the union.

The RTA and ATU are working to reach terms on a new healthcare agreement.

The previous contract expired on December 31st.

The ATU originally filed notice to strike, but when Duncan was elected union president, he announced the union would not strike, instead choosing to continue negotiations.

Duncan said previously the union was holding open its option to strike, adding the union would do so, “only if we absolutely have to.”

The RTA and the ATU have been negotiating over health care but have not reached an agreement. RTA says the only item in dispute is health care and that is the only item that can be negotiated.

The RTA has previously said it made an offer to reduce health care costs from 15 percent to 10 percent.

The two side last met on December 18th.

In January 2017, the RTA and the union reached a 3-year contract, but as part of that contract, the two sides were required to re-negotiate health insurance costs each year.

RTA buses were parking in January when negotiations broke down over the current contract. Union members were on strike for four days.

