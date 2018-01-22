Suspect in custody from reported standoff situation

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is in custody after police received reports of a possible standoff in Piqua.

This information comes from our partners at the Daily Piqua Call.

The Piqua Police Department heard reports of the situation Monday morning in the 1000 block of Park Avenue and went to the scene where they say there is no immediate danger to the public.

Police took the suspect into custody and they said this incident is an ongoing investigation.

