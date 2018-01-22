Suspect in custody from reported standoff situation

By Published:
(Photo: Mike Ullery/Piqua Daily Call)

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is in custody after police received reports of a possible standoff in Piqua.

This information comes from our partners at the Daily Piqua Call.

The Piqua Police Department heard reports of the situation Monday morning in the 1000 block of Park Avenue and went to the scene where they say there is no immediate danger to the public.

Police took the suspect into custody and they said this incident is an ongoing investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s