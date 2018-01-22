Tennessee restaurant offered shutdown discount

(NBC NEWS) – A popular Knoxville, Tennessee restaurant offered government employees a 10 percent discount during the government shutdown.

Holly Hambright is the owner of Holly’s Gourmet’s Market and Cafe.

She said that with the restaurant being a community-based business, it was the least she could do to provide this discount.

“To come to the support of our neighbors and offer a little incentive to come in and have breakfast,” Hambright said. “And take a little bit of the pain away if they got furloughed.”

Tennessee government employees are not impacted by the government shutdown. Federal employees are the ones who could see a big change. Hambright said she plans to offer discounts to both.

“I’m not trying to politicize anything, I’m just trying to be a good neighbor and help some of our neighbors out that might be affected,” Hambright said.

 

 

 

