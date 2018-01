VIDEO OF THE DAY: Lakers fan sinks half-court shot

LOS ANGELES, California (WDTN) – A Los Angeles Lakers fan went home $100,000 richer at the Knicks-Lakers game Sunday afternoon.

During a time-out, this man nailed a half-court shot, netting him the prize in the MGM resorts Mandalay Bay “Big Shot Jackpot”.

According to media reports, he works at an aerospace manufacturer and works part time as a bounty hunter.

