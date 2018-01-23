2 people dead, 2 injured in London shooting

LONDON, OH (WCMH) – Police continue to search for suspects after a shooting left two people dead and two others injured last night.

The shooting occurred in an apartment at 10 Lamplight Court.

The London Division of Police say they responded to the call of shots fired last night around 11:29pm.

Police say that one victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and a second victim died during transport to the hospital.

The status of the two other injured victims is not available at this time.

Police say they currently have no suspects.

