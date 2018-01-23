All lanes of I-75 NB reopen after 4 crashes in Tipp City

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Four crashes shut down a lane of a busy interstate in Miami County Tuesday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crashes happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-75 just north of the S.R. 571 exit in Tipp City.

OSP says the first crash involved two vehicles and was minor, with those vehicles moving off the interstate onto the right shoulder.

According to OSP, a distracted driver crashed into the median wall by the left lane a few moments later. That vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle.

OSP says another three-vehicle crash happened nearby as well.

The left two lanes of I-75 northbound was shut down due to the crash. All lanes of I-75 northbound were reopened by 7 a.m.

According to OSP, there were no major injuries related to the crash an no one was taken to the hospital.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.