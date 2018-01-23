Air Force Museum opens its doors Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will reopen at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

“We greatly appreciate the ability to reopen the museum and apologize for the inconvenience the closure caused our national and international visitors,” said Museum Director Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jack Hudson.

The museum said Tuesday morning it will resume normal operating hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. seven days a week. For the status of upcoming events and activities, please check the events calendar on the museum’s website at www.nationalmusem.af.mil.

“We are excited to continue our vital mission of inspiring our youth and sharing the Air Force story with the world,” Hudson said.

The Air Force Museum Theatre, Museum Store, Valkyrie and Refueling Cafés and interactive simulators, which are operated by the Air Force Museum Foundation, also will reopen on Jan. 23. For information about Foundation operations, please contact them at (937) 258-1218 or foundation@afmuseum.com.

The museum was closed as part of the shutdown that went into effect at midnight Saturday morning.