City mourns death of retired officer

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Huber Heights Police Division said Tuesday a retired officer has died.

A Facebook post from the Huber Heights Police Division said Officer Robbie Redcross died from health complications at Hospice of Dayton Tuesday, January 23.

The police division said Officer Redcross served as a police officer in Huber Heights for over 25 years.

The Police Division posted the news to its Facebook page around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday and asks that you keep his family and the Division in your thoughts and prayers at this time.

Service arrangements for Officer Redcross have not been released.