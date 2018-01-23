City mourns death of retired officer

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy of the Huber Heights Police Department.

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Huber Heights Police Division said Tuesday a retired officer has died.

A Facebook post from the Huber Heights Police Division said Officer Robbie Redcross died from health complications at Hospice of Dayton Tuesday, January 23.

The police division said Officer Redcross served as a police officer in Huber Heights for over 25 years.

The Police Division posted the news to its Facebook page around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday and asks that you keep his family and the Division in your thoughts and prayers at this time.

Service arrangements for Officer Redcross have not been released.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s