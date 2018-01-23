All lanes of I-75 SB in Dayton reopen after morning crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 2-car crash slowed traffic on a busy Dayton interstate Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-75 southbound about a half mile south of Needmore Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says no one was hurt in the rear-end crash.

The left lane of I-75 southbound was shut down due to the crash. All lanes of I-75 southbound reopened by 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

OSP says the cause is under investigation.

