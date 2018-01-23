All lanes of S.R. 4 in Riverside reopen after crash

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — A two-vehicle crash shut down one lane of a busy highway during the morning commute Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of S.R. 4, just past the Harshman Road entrance ramp.

Police say a slowdown ahead of the crash scene congested traffic, leading to the accident.

One vehicle rear-ended another vehicle. No one was hurt.

The left lane of S.R. 4 southbound was shut down due to the crash. All lanes were reopened by 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

