Crews fixing large gas leak in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews in the city of Fairborn are fixing a gas line that was hit in a neighborhood and it is impacting many homes.

David Reichert, Operations chief of the City of Fairborn’s Fire Department, said they heard reports of a possible gas leak and then crews went to the scene.

Reichert said once crews arrived on scene at Brehm Boulevard they found a large gas line was hit as construction workers were digging into the ground.

“Crews got on scene and found the construction crews had hit a fairly large main that was supplying the area.” Reichert said.

He thinks it could take up to three to four hours to restore gas back into the several homes that were affected.

Vectren and other crews are working and planning to stay at the scene until the gas leak is fixed.

