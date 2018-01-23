Dayton man sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for murder and felonious assault

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A judge sentenced a Dayton man to 20 years-to-life in prison for murder and felonious assault in connection to a May homicide case.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, 19-year-old Michael J. Wood Jr. was sentenced Tuesday for the shooting death of 41-year-old Elroy Facey on May 3, 2017.

Wood and a juvenile co‐defendant, 17‐year‐old Elexus Dawkins, planned to rob the victim. Dawkins was performing a sex act on Facey inside a car when the adult defendant shot the victim. Facey attempted to run away, but the Wood chased the victim and shot him a second time. The deceased body of Facey was located by first responders.

Wood was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury Thursday, January 19. Wood was found guilty on counts of murder and felonious assault. The count of murder includes a 3‐year firearm specification.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Wood must serve at least 20 years in prison before he will be eligible for consideration of parole.