Englewood Police need help finding pickpocket suspects

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Englewood Police is asking the public to help them identify these two people involved in a pick-pocketing scheme.

Police said the victim was at a local restaurant on January 14 and did not know that her wallet was stolen at the time.

She told police she found out that the suspects used her money and charged almost $6,000 in purchases at three Huber Heights businesses.

The police department posted this picture and a description of the suspects on their Facebook page.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Englewood Police Department at (937) 836-2678.

 

