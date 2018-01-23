Flyers hang on to beat Davidson 65-64

DAYTON – Trey Landers contributed 16 points and four rebounds to lift the Dayton Flyers over the Davidson Wildcats 65-64.

Four Flyers scored in double figures to help secure the victory. Josh Cunningham added 15 points and six rebounds, Darrell Davis scored 14 points, and Crutcher contributed 12 points and six assists with no turnovers. All of Crutcher’s points came in the second half.

Dayton snaps a two-game losing streak to improve to 10-10 overall and 4-4 in the Atlantic 10, while UD ended Davidson’s five-game winning streak to drop to 10-8 overall and 5-2 in the Atlantic 10.

GAME BREAKDOWN

FIRST HALF: Dayton 31, Davidson 26

•Senior Darrell Davis opened the game with a three-point field goal (19:10) which started a 12-0 run by the Flyers.

•The Wildcats went into the first media timeout with no points on the board.

•Dayton’s strong defensive effort held Davidson scoreless until the 13:35 mark and forced three turnovers.

•But Davidson responded scoring 11 straight points over 2:50 minutes.

•With 6:43 left in the first half, the Flyers maintained their lead of 21-18.

•At the under four timeout, Dayton led Davidson 25-18.

•The Flyers went on a 6-0 run while the Wildcats failed to score for four minutes with three turnovers.

•Redshirt junior Josh Cunningham lead the Flyers with 12 points and 5 rebounds at the half.

SECOND HALF: Dayton 65, Davidson 64

•After Davidson scored the first basket of the second half, Dayton went on a 7-0 run over 1:25 minutes to force a Wildcat timeout.

•At the first media timeout the Flyers led the Wildcats 39-32 with 15:23 left in the game.

•Davidson responded with a 12-0 run over 3:13 minutes to force a Dayton timeout with a score of 40-39.

•Trey Landers electrified the Arena with a dunk with 11:08 on the clock to give Dayton a lead of 45-40.

•Sophomore Trey Landers scored seven of his 16 points of the game during Dayton’s 9-0 run at the 10-minute mark of the second half.

•Davidson responded with a three-point field goal with 6:53 minutes left to cut Dayton’s lead to 52-46.

•With no time on the shot clock, Trey Landers made a desperation three-point field goal from near midcourt to extend Dayton’s lead to nine (55-46) with 6:21 left in the game.

•With four minutes left in the game, Dayton maintained a lead of 58-52.

•Davidson cut Dayton’s lead to one with 3:09 left in the game.

•Davidson took the lead by one with 2:22 minutes left thanks to a 9-0 run by the Wildcats.

•After senior Darrell Davis responded with a layup, Davidson reclaimed the lead 61-60 with 1:27 left in the game.

•Freshman Jalen Crutcher made a huge three-point field goal with .56 seconds left to give Dayton the 63-61 lead.

•Landers made a pair of free throws after a Davidson miss with 22 seconds to go to make the score 65-61.

•Davidson made a three-point field goal with three seconds on the clock and fouled Darrell Davis on before the ball was inbounded. Davis made a rare miss (he leads the A-10 in FT%) but Davidson’s shot from past midcourt came after the final horn.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

•Dayton shot 82 percent from the free throw line while Davidson shot 67 percent from the line.

•The Flyers scored 16 points off of the Wildcats’ nine turnovers.

•In a matchup of the top two field goal percentage teams in the Atlantic 10, Dayton shot 49.0% (24-49), while Davidson shot 47.2% (25 of 53). The Flyers shot 60.0% (12 of 20) in the second half.

UP NEXT

•Dayton will take on St. Louis on Saturday, January 27 at 4 p.m. ET.

•After playing at UMass on Saturday, Feb. 3, the Flyers return home on Wednesday, February 7 at 7 p.m. ET to take on the Duquesne Dukes.