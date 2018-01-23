Lebanon Schools names new football coach

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Lebanon City Schools said Tuesday Matthew Hopkins has been named the next Varsity Head Football Coach at Lebanon High School.

Coach Hopkins most recently served as the Varsity Head Football Coach at Preble Shawnee High School where last year he led the team to the most wins in school history.

Hopkins will replace Coach Shawn Lamb, who led the Warriors for the past thirteen seasons and decided to step away for personal reasons.

Mr. Hopkins will also serve the district as the Student Services Administrator at Lebanon High School, according to the district.

According to a release from Lebanon City Schools Tuesday, Coach Hopkins is a 2002 graduate of Preble Shawnee where he was a four-year starter at quarterback for the Arrows. He is a 2006 graduate of Miami University where he received his degree in education. Prior to serving as head coach at Preble Shawnee, Coach Hopkins worked as an assistant coach at Eaton High School for seven years, five in which the team went to the playoffs.

Coach Hopkins will be meeting with returning players at LHS in the near future to introduce himself, discuss offseason conditioning and establish goals for the upcoming season. He will also be working with the athletic director in filling his assistant coaching positions in the upcoming weeks. A public meet and greet is being planned for a future date.

“I am very excited to welcome Mr. Hopkins to Lebanon High School as our Student Services Administrator and football coach,” said Superintendent Todd Yohey. “I want to thank the selection committee for their hard work and commitment in finding a great educator and coach. I encourage our community to rally around Coach Hopkins, his staff, and the football program.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.