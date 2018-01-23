Lightning strike blamed for Clayton house fire

Crews battle a fire at a house on Allison Ave. in Clayton (Photo: Fred Taylor)

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire officials say a lightning strike is to blame for a house fire in Clayton.

Crews responded to a house in the 8000 block of Allison Avenue, near Barrington Drive, around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Fire officials say people were inside the house when it was struck by lightning.

The people reportedly called 911 after the house began filling with smoke.

Fire officials say that smoke was caused by melting wires in the attic.

Everyone inside the house got out safely.

Fire officials say the people in the house did the right thing, acting quickly to avoid injury.

“Let us make the determination whether it’s an emergency or not,” Clayton Fire Battalion Chief Michael Seagraves said.  “We’d rather you call than have something happen or you to have a fire at your residence.”

Seagraves said damage to the home was minor.

The people living at the house will reportedly have to find another place to stay while DP&L works to restore power to the house.

