Local coach barefoot on the court

Wright State University Samaritan's Feet Game

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A local basketball coach will not be wearing shoes on the court Friday for a fundraiser.

The Wright State University coach is going barefoot and bringing awareness to an organization called Samaritan’s Feet.

This organization distributes socks and shoes to those in need in countries all over the world.

Anyone who attends the game Friday is encouraged to make a donation or bring a pair of shoes to the organization.

