Local school says it’s prepared for active shooter situation

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The deadly school shooting in Kentucky has raised questions about safety in local schools in the Miami Valley.

Centerville City Schools Superintendent Thomas Henderson says it never hurts to be prepared and they train both teachers and students so they know what to do if an active shooter ever shows up on campus.

“It’s kind of like a simmering pot. You know every time you think you’ve gotten past one of these tragic events. Another one occurs,” Henderson said.

“It’s one of those things where you hope never happens in your district. So everything something like this happens, it reaffirms and reinforces the importance of doing the things that we do – the drills, the practicing, the conversations that we have.”

Two students were killed and several others injured in a shooting at Marshall County High School in Kentucky. Henderson says school shootings are something every district needs to be prepared for.

“Well we do the drills – the traditional drills: the fire drills, the tornado drills, but we also do active shooter drills,” Henderson said.

“We do age appropriate training about staying put, evacuating, some scenario based practices so that staff will actually have to evaluate what the scenario is that we placed them into.”

It’s a reality many schools across the county are faced with: training students and staff on what to do if someone walks on campus with a weapon.

Centerville police officer John Davis says when you’re in a dangerous situation, every second counts and it’s important to be prepared for the worst.

Davis conducts run, hide, or fight training courses for churches, businesses, and schools.

He says in the event of an active shooter situation, it’s important to know what to do so you can survive until first responders arrive.

“If you haven’t thought about it before hand, you’re not going to know what to do when it happens. You’re going to lose the precious seconds you need to survive,” Davis said.

“If you’ve at least thought about it, and put some time into where would I go, what can I do, you’re not going to hesitate or panic like you would in a situation that you never thought about.”

