Local woman pleads guilty to preparing fake IRS forms, stealing money

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Franklin woman who used fake income tax forms for the IRS and stole money from employers pleaded guilty Tuesday.

A special agent from the Internal Revenue Service and Benjamin C. Glassman, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio announced the guilty plea in front of a U.S. Magistrate judge.

According to court documents, between January 2009 and January 2017, McNabb worked as an income tax return worker and bookkeeper in or around the Dayton, Ohio area when this all took place.

According to a press release from Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, McNabb made fake income tax return papers with additional tax refunds that gave her more money. As investigators looked at this case, it showed McNabb did this 48 different times and the forms indicated that the money was going to a bank account she controlled.

Investigators also found that McNabb acted as a taxpayer when questions came about when she had to pay income tax liabilities.

McNabb took money from International Display Systems, Inc. and Bill Dailey Stables and it turns out that she took more than $237,340 from those accounts and $141,610 between the income tax years from 2008 and 2013.

McNabb pleaded guilty to one count each of aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of fraudulent income tax returns to the IRS, impeding the due administration of the Internal Revenue laws, and wire fraud.

