Man stabbed in possible domestic dispute in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound after a possible domestic dispute in Trotwood.

Police found the man stabbed in the 5500 block of Live Oak Drive, off Guenther Road, around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Police have not released his condition.

A neighbor tells 2 NEWS the stabbing happened after an argument between a woman, her son and her boyfriend.

The neighbor says the boyfriend knocked on their door after being stabbed multiple times in the leg.

Authorities did not confirm the neighbor’s account. There’s no word on any possible arrests in connection with the stabbing.

