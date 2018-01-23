Man stabbed in possible domestic dispute in Trotwood

By Published:
Police investigate a stabbing on Live Oak Dr. in Trotwood (Photo: Bear Everett)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound after a possible domestic dispute in Trotwood.

A victim is taken to the hospital after a stabbing on Live Oak Dr. in Trotwood (Photo: Bear Everett)

Police found the man stabbed in the 5500 block of Live Oak Drive, off Guenther Road, around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Police have not released his condition.

A neighbor tells 2 NEWS the stabbing happened after an argument between a woman, her son and her boyfriend.

The neighbor says the boyfriend knocked on their door after being stabbed multiple times in the leg.

Authorities did not confirm the neighbor’s account. There’s no word on any possible arrests in connection with the stabbing.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s