Parts of Alaska under tsunami warning after massive earthquake

Photo: NBC News

(NBC) — A tsunami watch was issued for the coast from Washington to California as well as Hawaii early Tuesday after a preliminary magnitude 8.2 earthquake struck the Gulf of Alaska.

The tsunami warning was also in effect for the coast of Alaska and the Canadian province of British Columbia.

“Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters … widespread hazardous tsunami waves are possible,” the NWS Tsunami Warning Center said. “No areas covered by this message appear to be immediately threatened. However… the situation is still under investigation,” it said.

The epicentre of the quake was about 330 miles south from the coast of Alaska at a depth of six miles, the USGS said.

The Anchorage Police Department said the city was not covered by the warning and was outside the danger zone, and urged residents not to call 911.

