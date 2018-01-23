Ohio school board member resigns after apparent overdose

By Published:

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A northeast Ohio school board member has resigned after police found him unconscious from an apparent overdose in a parked vehicle.

John Otterman resigned from Akron’s school board Monday, saying the move allows him to focus on his health and enables the board to appoint a replacement.

Police say the 57-year-old had marijuana and the powerful painkiller fentanyl when he was found unconscious last Thursday. Otterman was given the overdose antidote naloxone and was hospitalized.

Police say he acknowledged the drugs were his and was charged with a misdemeanor count for the marijuana. He wasn’t charged over the fentanyl under Ohio’s Good Samaritan Law, which offers some immunity to people who overdose.

The incident comes months after Otterman successfully advocated for officers who patrol Akron schools to start carrying naloxone.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s